Newhaven Lifeboat rescue ill mariner

Lifeboat crews were called away from a popular children's event in Newhaven yesterday afternoon (Saturday) after a mariner fell sick at sea.

The lifeboat crew was called at around 12.25pm after a member of a four-man crew on a 12 metre yacht began to suffer chest pains a short distance off Newhaven harbour. They had been meeting visitors at the RNLI's Storm Force Day, an event attended by more than 50 children, before being called away.

As the lifeboat left the harbour the first aid kits were readied for use. The lifeboat met with the yacht at 12:32pm and two experienced first aid trained crew went aboard and ensured that the conscious but sick crew member was stabilised.

The lifeboat then escorted the casualty vessel, with the two lifeboat crew aboard, into Newhaven harbour where they were met by HM Coastguards and Seahaven Community First Responders at 12:54pm. The sick crew member was then able to walk to a waiting ambulance.

