Newhaven lifeboat rescues yacht

Newhaven lifeboat volunteers rescued a becalmed yacht on Thursday (April 20).

Crew members launched the Severn Class lifeboat to assist five people aboard the 30ft French yacht after its batteries went flat more than nine miles from Newhaven at around 9.30am.

According to the RNLI, the trickle of power left in the batteries meant radio transmissions were poor but a fishing vessel kindly stood by until the lifeboat was visible.

A hand-held radio was passed across once crews arrived and the lifeboat towed the boat safely back to Newhaven harbour, arriving at 11.15am.

