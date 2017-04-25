Newhaven man sentenced for harassing neighbour

A Newhaven man has been given a restraining order after targeting his neighbour ‘anti-Polish’ abuse, police said.

Police say Nicholas Cramp, 39, of Seafield Road, Hove but formally of Bridge Street, Newhaven was convicted at Hastings Magistrates’s Court on Thursday, April 20 of harassment without violence against a woman in Newhaven.

Cramp, a groundsman, was convicted of harassing his neighbour on March 5 and 15 this year after repeatedly knocking on her door and making offensive comments to her due to her nationality, police said.

Sussex Police say he was given a 12 month community order, with unpaid work of 100 hours and a restraining order against the victim. The court ordered he also pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Sussex Police hate crime sergeant, Peter Allan said: “I am pleased the court convicted the defendant in this case. No-one should be targeted in such a personal and public way because of who they are. The victim was targeted with some pretty horrible anti-Polish abuse.

“The victim is not Polish and that is a key message I would like to get over to people. You do not have to be gay to be subjected to homophobic abuse or Jewish to be subjected to anti-Semitic abuse, it’s about the hate and not the makeup of the person targeted.

“This sentence sends out a clear signal that we will take a robust approach to those who target individuals based on their disability, gender identity, race, religion or sexual orientation. I hope this case will encourage other victims of hate to report such behaviour to the police.

“Hate crime can be reported to us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency and online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ for those who prefer to do so.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.