Hunt is on for the South East’s best best man

Stag and hen experts Red7 are scouring the region in search of Britain’s best best man.

The Brighton-based company is the UK’s original specialist hen and stag party travel agent and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

To mark two decades in the wedding industry, Red7 is asking couples to nominate their best men with heart-warming tales of why they should be crowned the nation’s finest.

The lucky winner will not only claim the glory of being Britain’s best best man, he will also be treated to a deluxe gentlemen’s pampering experience for himself and five of his closest pals.

Ian Lucas, managing director of Red7, said: “We can’t wait to uncover Britain’s best best man. I’m sure the entries will cover everything from tear-jerkers to laugh-a-minute stories.

“On a wedding day, the focus is rightly on the bride and bridegroom, which means that no-one sees the best man hurrying around behind the scenes, making sure all is running smoothly.

“Gone are the days of best men stitching the bridegroom up with a speech detailing their less than flattering list of exes and a stag do that ends with a night in the cells – today’s best men are the glue keeping their best friend’s wedding on track. It’s only right that we celebrate them as such.”

To nominate your best man, visit www.facebook.com/redsevenleisure. Entries can be put forward by the bride or bridegroom, and the deadline for submissions is midnight on July 21, 2017.

Please note the prize is valid for six adults, is non-transferrable and there is no cash alternative. Prize winners will be responsible for their own travel to the experience location.

For more information, visit www.redsevenleisure.co.uk or for additional details on the prize experience, see: http://bit.ly/2rXf5Ws