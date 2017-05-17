Salvage Hunters comes to Sussex – and its producers need your help

Producers behind the popular TV show Salvage Hunters are on the hunt for quirky finds ahead of the show coming to Sussex.

The show, aired on Quest TV and Discovery Channel, follows architectural salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around the UK to prestigious, interesting, and historic places hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects no longer wanted by their present owner.

During the 11 series filmed he has visited everywhere from beautiful stately homes, to architectural salvage dealers, to private collectors and museums, buying everything from 16th century oak tables to six foot 1980s disco balls.

Now, ahead of Drew’s imminent visit to Sussex, the show’s producers are asking people to get in touch asap if they know of an interesting location with multiple objects for sale that would work for the show.

People can call on 020 3179 0092 or email salvagehunters@curvemedia.com