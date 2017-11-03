Two thirds of UK smokers have tried to quit in the last 12 months, a study has found.

Researchers found around five million adults have attempted to stop smoking in the last year, but one in five don’t last a month.

And half of those who stumbled blamed a lack of willpower for their failure to kick the nicotine habit.

But despite not being able to pack in cigarettes for good, one third of users were able to cut back by more than 75 per cent - with one in four halving their intake by using alternatives.

The study by V2 Cigs UK also found six per cent of those quizzed defended their habit by claiming they were merely ‘social smokers’.

Of those attempting to quit, the cold turkey approach was deemed the most popular method by one in three survey respondents,

Distractions

A further two in five have found alternatives to distract themselves and one in five roped a fellow smoker in to help them quit together.

Over two thirds blamed their lack of ability to quit on a lack of sleep.

The most common reason (61 per cent) for quitting among survey respondents was to be healthier, followed by 13 per cent who wanted to save money.

A startling five per cent only quit because they contracted a smoking-related illness.

Paul Hunt, Managing Director of V2 Cigs UK, said: “It’s good to see that so many people have decided to give vaping a go.

“It’s been widely researched and found that it can be significantly helpful for those trying to quit smoking for good.

“Many people have never even tried e-cigarettes because they’re worried about their safety and how addictive they are.

“But it’s important to realise how much of a safer alternative vaping is than smoking, as e-cigarette contain significantly fewer cancer-causing chemicals.

Stoptober

“However, credit goes to the one in five who have quit and managed to stay smoke-free or those attempting Stoptober - the NHS’ month-long campaign, which has driven a million quit attempts to date.”

A fifth of those who took part in the study by www.buyv2cigs.co.uk have tried picking up a vape in a bid to dampen the craving for a ‘death-stick’.

But with Action on Smoking and Health revealing the number of people vaping has quadrupled in the last five years that number is quickly catching up on the quarter who smoke traditional cigarettes.

Smoking isn’t the only bad habit that is dwelling on the nation’s minds, as 59 per cent admit they drink alcohol at least once a week, while 38 per cent confess to nibbling their nails and 10 per cent, sucking their thumbs.

Healthy habits seem to be becoming a popular distraction, with 59 per cent of those polled taking up jogging, dieting or meditation to curb their cravings, while 53 per cent can be found in the gym.