VIDEO: SMEs and mid-market business leaders reveal what ignites their ambition

A new report has revealed what has helped successful decision makers in business to develop ambition and help them achieve their goals, with half (50 per cent) claiming that supportive friends and family were their biggest drive to be ambitious.

The findings are part of the Ambition Index Report, produced by the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. The report reveals what 309 SME and 301 mid-market decision makers believed to help drive them and keep them motivated, especially when times are hard – with almost two thirds claiming that ambition is the biggest driver of business success.