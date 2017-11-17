People who feed seagulls may face fines

Lewes District Council is the latest local authority to clamp down on the problem posed by aggressive seagull behaviour.

Where the birds have become a constant nuisance for people who live and work in a specific area, the council may consider implementing a Public Space Protection Order and fining anyone who feeds the seagulls persistently.

One local councillor is concerned about seagull attacks in Seaford. Cllr Liz Boorman (Seaford West Ward) said: “There are local reports of gulls attacking people in their gardens and postal staff being dive-bombed as they innocently walk down garden paths to deliver the mail.

“I don’t blame the seagulls, I blame people who feed these birds. The gulls aren’t stupid, they will nest where food is easiest and some residents are putting it on a plate for them.”

The issue was raised by Cllr Boorman during a Cabinet meeting this week and was welcomed by the Leader of Lewes District Council, Cllr Andy Smith.

Cllr Smith said: “Seagulls should live in coastal locations but human behaviour has drawn them further and further inland. There is not one solution to the problem but if people stop habitually feeding them, it will certainly help.

“We have introduced PSPOs to tackle anti-social behaviour and I am in full support of considering the use of these powers if we receive a mounting number of complaints.”