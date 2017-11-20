PHOTOS: Huge turnout at protest against Polegate Library closure

More than 100 people gathered in protest against the proposed closure of Polegate Library on Saturday (November 18).

Schoolchildren, residents, councillors, and even dogs turned out in force with banners and placards to show the county council how much the treasured facility means to them.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

Polegate MP Maria Caulfield also joined the march. She said, “Over the last few weeks I have had meetings with the County Council in an effort to come up with a viable solution to keep Polegate Library open.

“Residents have made their views very clear in this march. Despite the rain we had a fantastic show of support for Polegate Library.

“I would urge all residents to take just a few minutes to fill out the County Council’s consultation and let them know their views before December 14.”

The library is one of seven across East Sussex proposed to be closed in plans for the county council to save money.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

Next a peaceful protest is planned outside the county hall in Lewes from 9.30am on December 5.

Protesters will be singing songs, reading books, and displaying placards.

To find out more and to comment on the proposals before December 14, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

(Photo by Jon Rigby)