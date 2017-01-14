PICTURES: Flash flood hits Newhaven

These were the scenes in Newhaven in the early hours of this morning as the river banks burst.

A police spokesman confirmed a multi-agency response saw fire, police, coastguards and the highways agency attend, notified by local volunteers.

Newhaven flooding, January 14. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

The spokesman added: “Calls came in at 00.20am, by 00.49am the water level had dropped by 15cm - almost like a flash flood.

“We stood down at 1.10am.

“Other than three vehicles which were stranded it didn’t cause any problem to houses.”

