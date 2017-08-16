Police appeal for missing Newhaven man

Police are concerned for a missing man from Newhaven.

Nathan Smith, 20, was last seen on Tuesday (August 15) leaving his home at around 7.30am, said Sussex Police.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with shoulder length ginger hair, stubble, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded top, light camouflaged shorts, black trainers with a white trim and carrying a black rucksack with a rolled up blanket on the top.

If you have any information on where he might be you can report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting 442 of 15/08.