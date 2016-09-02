Police appeal for witnesses to Uckfield crash after cyclist suffers broken wrist

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered a broken wrist in an Uckfield crash.

The cyclist, a 49-year-old woman from Vines Cross near Horam, was involved in a collision with a car in Blackboys Road near the junction with Beechy Road on at around 6pm on Friday, August 19.

Police say she suffered a broken wrist when she came off the bike. She called police at around 8.15pm to report the incident.

PC Chrissy Davidson said: "It is believed a man driving a black pick-up truck and another woman were at the scene and saw what happened.

"We would like to speak with them and the driver of the other vehicle involved, a white Mercedes, so that we can establish the circumstances.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1295 of 19/08.

