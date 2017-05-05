Police concern for missing Peacehaven teen

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 13-year-old Leon Anderson from Peacehaven.

Leon was last seen at his address in Westview Close on May 3 at around 8.30pm. He is believed to have caught a bus from Churchill Square.

He is described as black, 5’ 7” and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue jeans, a dark blue hooded top and dark blue body warmer and blue leather trainers. He was carrying a Nike rucksack.

PC Rob Holmes said: “We are concerned about Leon because of his age and would just like to make sure he is ok. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him. Leon has connections in Brighton, Newhaven or Seaford. ”

If you see Leon or have any information about his whereabouts please contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ email 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor call 101 quoting serial 1584 of 03/05.