Police investigate damage at Lewes church

Police are investigating after reports of criminal damage at a Lewes church.

Sussex Police says it received a report of a man who was seen on CCTV breaking into an organ cabinet and damaging pews at St Thomas a Becket church on Monday (May 29).

Churchwarden Trevor Butler said the man wrenched a number of brass umbrella holders - which date back to the 1800s - from the pews and appeared to be searching the building. He adds that at least one umbrella holder is missing from the church.

One of the umbrella holders, which had been pulled from the pew but left at the scene, is with Sussex Police at the moment for forensic officers to obtain fingerprints from it.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex online, via email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, and quoting the reference number 1193 of 29/5/17.