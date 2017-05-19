Police investigate Lewes hit and run crash

Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in Lewes during the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Police were called at around 3.35am to reports of a vehicle colliding with two parked cars in Nevill Road. The occupants responsible for driving the vehicle that crashed made off from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Investigations into this incident are currently on-going and we are not aware if those driving sustained any injuries. Anyone with information can call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 101 of 19/05."