Police name biker killed in Crowborough crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash near Crowborough has now been named.

Joshua Field, 24, of Gladstone Road, Tonbridge died at the scene of the collision on Sunday afternoon (May 14).

Shortly before 3pm, emergency services were called to the A26, south of Crowborough.

A red and black Suzuki GSXR, ridden by Mr Field, was with a group of other motorcyclists when it was in collision with a silver Ford Fusion, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Crowborough.

An air ambulance landed at the nearby Crowborough Beacon golf course, but the motorcyclist was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey from Sussex Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the group of motorcyclists heading north on the A26 in the time leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked report online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Drape.