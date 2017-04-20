Police recover items linked to Crowborough burglary

Police have recovered items they believe may be linked a number of burglaries across Sussex, including a break in at a property in Crowborough.

Officers say the haul, which includes various items of jewellery and antiques, was discovered when three men were stopped in March.

Anyone who recognises any of the items (pictured), in particular the jewellery boxes and small money bag with Australian coins inside, should contact Sussex Police online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1141 of 16/02.

Investigating Officer Ellie Mannan said: “Properties broken into extend from Lancing in West Sussex, through Steyning, Shoreham, Hove and Rottingdean, to Crowborough in East Sussex. We are also looking into a number of burglaries in Surrey to see if they are also linked. The thefts all took place between the beginning of January and middle of March. As well as personal items, a number of victims also reported that money was taken during the break-ins and has left them feeling unsettled.”

A 35-year-old man from Brighton, a 31-year-old man from Southwick and a 31-year-old man from Shoreham have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and have been released under investigation.