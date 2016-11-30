Police release CCTV after armed robbery in Peacehaven

Police have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a petrol station robbery in Peacehaven on Monday evening (November 28).

Police say the suspects walked in to Star Fuels in South Coast Road at around 11pm and demanded cash from the till. One of them went behind the counter and threatened the member of staff with a meat cleaver before getting him to open the safe.



They then walked out with £200 cash, around 120 scratch cards and about 20 packets of cigarettes, say Sussex Police.



One of the suspects has been described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and slim. They were wearing a black parka jacket with a fur hood, black jeans and black trainers.



The other has been described as a white man of medium build. He was wearing a grey hoody with 'North Face' written in luminous green letters on the front. Both had their faces covered with thermal face masks.



Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said: "We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the people in these CCTV images or who perhaps saw anything suspicious in the area at that time.



"Fortunately no one was injured but this would have been a traumatic experience for the member of staff.



"If you can help, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1469 of 28/11."

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

