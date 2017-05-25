Police 'very concerned' for boy last seen in Seaford two weeks ago

Police say they are 'very concerned' about the welfare of a teenage boy who was last seen in Seaford more than two weeks ago.

Albanian national Rajmond Dida, 16, was last seen in Seaford at 6.45pm on Monday (May 8). Police say they believe he may have travelled to the West Midlands and may now be heading to Croydon.

He is white, 5ft 8in, slight, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Sussex reference 1359 of 08/05.