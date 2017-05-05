Tories gain majority on county council, UKIP wiped out

The Conservatives have gained an overall majority of East Sussex County Council wiping out UKIP in the process.
Prior to the elections the Tories had 21 seats out of 49 and ran a minority administration at County Hall in Lewes.
But after a boundary review the council size was increased to 50, meaning the Tories’ magic number to reach was 26.
The party took seats from Labour in Hastings, and UKIP in Wealden, Lewes, and Bexhill, finishing with 30.
The Lib Dems finished with 11, holding their ten seats and taking the division of Newhaven and Bishopstone from the Conservatives
Full results are:
EASTBOURNE:
Devonshire (LIB DEM hold), Steve Wallis re-elected.
Hampden Park (LIB DEM hold) Colin Swansborough elected.
Langney (LIB DEM hold), Alan Shuttleworth re-elected.
Meads (TORY hold), Barry Taylor re-elected.
Old Town (LIB DEM hold), John Ungar re-elected
Ratton (TORY hold) Colin Belsey re-elected.
Sovereign (TORY hold), David Elkin re-elected.
St Anthony’s (LIB DEM hold), David Tutt re-elected.
Upperton (LIB Dem hold), Pat Rodohan re-elected
HASTINGS:
Ashdown and Conquest (TORY hold), Peter Pragnell re-elected
Baird and Ore (TORY gain from LABOUR), Laurie Loe elected
Braybrooke and Castle (LABOUR hold), Godfrey Daniel re-elected
Central St Leonards and Gensing (LABOUR hold), Trevor Webb re-elected
Hollington and Wishing Tree (LABOUR hold), Phil Scott re-elected
Maze Hill and West St Leonards (TORY gain from LABOUR) Matthew Beaver elected
Old Hastings and Tressell (LABOUR hold) Tania Charman re-elected
St Helens and Silverhill (TORY gain from LABOUR) Martin Clarke elected.
LEWES:
Chailey (TORY hold), Jim Sheppard re-elected
Lewes (IND hold), Ruth O’Keeffe re-elected.
Newhaven and Bishopstone (LIB DEM gain from UKIP), Darren Grove elected.
Ouse Vallley West and Downs (LIB DEM hold), Sarah Osborne elected.
Peacehaven (TORY gain from UKIP), Nigel Enever elected
Ringmer and Lewes Bridge (LIB DEM hold) Philip Daniel elected.
Seaford North (TORY gain from UKIP), Phil Boorman elected
Seaford South (LIB DEM hold), Carolyn Lambert re-elected.
Telscombe (TORY gain from UKIP), Andy Smith elected
ROTHER:
Battle and Crowhurst (LIB DEM hold), Kathryn Field re-elected.
Bexhill East (independent hold), Charles Clark re-elected.
Bexhill North (TORY hold), Michael Ensor re-elected
Bexhill South (TORY gain from UKIP) Simon Elford elected
Bexhill West (independent hold) Stuart Earl
Brede Valley and Marsham (TORY hold), Carl Maynard re-elected
Northern Rother (TORY hold), Angharad Davies re-elected.
Rother North West (TORY hold) John Barnes re-elected.
Rye and Eastern Rother (TORY hold) KEith glazier re-elected
WEALDEN:
Arlington, East Hoathley and Hellingly (TORY hold), Nick Bennett re-elected.
Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook (TORY hold), Richard Stogdon re-elected.
Crowborough South and St John’s (TORY hold), Sylvia Tidy re-elected.
Forest Row and Groombridge (Tory hold), Francis Whetstone re-elected.
Hailsham Market (TORY gain from UKIP), Bob Bowdler elected.
Hailsham New Town (TORY win as previous two-member division), Gerard Fox elected.
Heathfield and Mayfield (TORY hold), Rupert Simmons re-elected.
Maresfield and Buxted (TORY hold), Roy Galley re-elected.
Pevensey and Stone Cross (TORY gain from UKIP), Tom Liddiard elected.
Polegate and Watermill (Ind Democrat hold), Daniel Shing re-elected
Uckfield North (TORY hold), Claire Dowling re-elected.
Uckfield South with Framfield (TORY hold), Chris Dowling re-elected.
Wealden East (TORY win new division): Bill Bentley re-elected.
Wealden North (TORY Hold), Bob Standley re-elected.
Willingdon and South Downs (Ind Democrat hold), Stephen Shing re-elected