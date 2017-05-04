Polling stations open this morning

Voters go to the polls today (Thursday) to elect members to East Sussex County Council.

The council, based at County Hall in Lewes, is responsible for – among other services – adult social care, children’s services, libraries, highways and education.

The council is currently made up of 49 councillors in 44 divisions across the county and the political make up – after the 2013 elections – is 21 Conservative councillors, 10 Liberal Democrats, seven Labour, six UKIP, three Independent and two Independent Democrats.

In Eastbourne there are nine seats being contested in each of the wards, Devonshire, Hampden Park, Langney, Meads, Old Town, Ratton, Upperton, St Anthony’s and Sovereign.

In Devonshire, Lib Dem Steve Wallis will be hoping to keep his seat as will fellow Lib Dem Alan Shuttleworth in Langney.

In Hampden Park Lib Dem councillor Mike Blanch is stepping down and colleague Colin Swansborough is aiming to fill the seat.

Conservative stalwart Barry Taylor is restanding in Meads again where he has enjoyed a comfortable majority for a number of years along with the party’s deputy leader at County Hall David Elkin in Sovereign.

In Old Town, Lib Dem veteran John Ungar will be fighting to keep his seat along with current Eastbourne council leader David Tutt in St Anthony’s and Pat Rodohan in Upperton. Conservative stalwart Colin Belsey is hoping to retain his seat in the ward of Ratton.

Due to boundary changes and the removal of two-member divisions in Wealden, there are fewer elections in that area.

In the ward of Arlington, East Hoathly and Hellingly, Conservative Nick Bennett will be hoping to retain his seat as will Hailsham’s UKIP councillor Laurence Keeley and fellow UKIP councillor Mike Pursglove in Pevensey and Stone Cross.

In Polegate and Watermill, Daniel Shing is hoping for re-election as is his father Stephen Shing in Willingdon and South Downs.

For a full list of all the candidates standing in the election see their profiles on our website www.eastbourneherald.co.uk and www.sussexexpress.co.uk

We will be publishing the results of the election on Friday (May 5) throughout the day on our websites with videos and analysis.