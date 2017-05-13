Popular outdoor pool to open for summer

A popular public venue is re-opening for its 2017 season today.

Pells Pool, in Lewes, will welcome swimmers to dive in for their first dip of of the year from midday.

The Brook Street venue – the oldest outdoor lido in the UK – will be open from midday to 7pm daily until May 28.

From May 29 its early morning sessions for adults between 7am to 9am will start and it will be open daily from 10am.

Its 2017 season is scheduled to finish on September 10, although last year its season was extended by five days due to continued warm weather.

The pool will officially be re-opened and unveil its newly refurbished paddling pool next Saturday (May 20) with free admission from midday to 3pm, free refreshments and children’s swimming races to win a season ticket.

Phil Ransley, pool manager, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone down to the Pells for our 2017 season.

“The refurbished paddling pool looks wonderful – and with more space opened up around it for toddlers and families we’re hoping it will be a popular part of our new season.”

New for 2017, the venue is offering free entry on weekdays for under-5s until July 21 if families arrive before midday, as it is not running its Pells Paddlers sessions.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.