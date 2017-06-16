Pupils revamp centre’s outside space

Ten students have revamped an area of a charity’s day centre.

Pupils on the Prince’s Trust programme at Sussex Downs College’s Lewes campus chose to raise money for and carry out work to renovate the outside space of Headway House in Newick as part of their community project.

Across May 23 to May 26 the students raised £607 for the project through packing bags at Tesco, a sponsored walk, bake sales and a raffle.

Of the sum, £550 was spent on the work at Headway House, which saw them clear pathways to make them accessible to wheelchairs, clear overgrown flowerbeds, plant new plants and fruit trees, paint fences and renovate a table and bench over six days from May 30 to last Tuesday (June 6).

The remaining money raised will be donated to the charity.

Rhys Cummins, team leader of The Prince’s Trust programme in Lewes, says: “The Team fundraised and then put in outstanding effort to complete the project itself over six days, come rain or shine.

“The Team members enjoyed having the opportunity to help others in the community and were proud of the effort and determination they’d put into completing the project.”

The Prince’s Trust programme is a free, 12-week course for 16 to 25 year olds who are not in full-time employment, education or training.

