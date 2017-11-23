Retired teacher with passion for animal welfare awarded as community hero

A retired teacher from Hove who has spent the last seven years helping to rehome organic free range hens at the end of their time on a farm in Ditchling was a winner announced in this year’s BBC Sussex Community Heroes Awards.

Sue Baumgardt, who is ‘passionate about animal welfare’, was the overall winner in the Animal Welfare category.

The awards are overseen each year by BBC Surrey presenter and assistant managing editor Mark Carter.

Mark said: “I love my job at BBC Sussex but our Community Heroes Awards is always the icing on the cake, getting to meet such amazing men and women from all walks of life.

“We received hundreds of nominations and our judges faced a bigger task than ever deciding on the final shortlist.”

Sara David, managing editor, added: “Once again we were inundated with stories of truly incredible and inspiring people from across Sussex who go the extra mile.”

The ceremony will be aired on BBC Surrey FM/Online/DAB/Freeview this Sunday (November 26), at 4pm and repeated on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at 6pm.