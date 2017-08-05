Road blocked following two-vehilce crash

A village road has been blocked after two-vehicles crashed this evening (August 5).
The collision took place along Rotherfield Lane, Mayfield, at about 4.15pm.
Firefighters attended following reports there was smoke coming from one of the vehicles.
Police said one person was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
The road is currently blocked due to the incident and delays are being reported in the area.
