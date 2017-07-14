Road closed after barn fire in Seaford

A road has been closed after six fire engines were called to tackle a barn fire in Seaford.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.25am today (Friday, July 14) to reports of a fire in a barn in Alfriston Road, Seaford.
Six fire engines were at the scene by 2.30am.
There were no reports of any injuries, a spokesman confirmed.
Alfriston Road has been closed both ways between Cradle Hill Road and Hillside Avenue.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.