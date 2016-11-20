Roadworks across Sussex this week

Highways england has released a list of roadworks which may affect your journeys across Sussex next week.

Carriageway repair work will start on the A27 near Chichester, with a lane one closer in place between Bognor Road and A285 Portfield junction overnight, between 8pm and 6am, (Monday to Friday) from Monday November 21.

Work is expected to be completed by early December.

In Crawley, resurfacing works start on Monday (November 21) on the M23 junctions 9 to 11. The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, for 7 consecutive nights. A cleary signed diversion will be in place via the M23, A23 and A2011.

Carriageway improvement continues on the A259 near Bexhill this week, with temporary traffic signals in place between Little Common Road roundabout and the junction with Broadoak Lane overnight, between 8pm and 6am, from Monday November 21 for 5 nights.

Work is expected to be completed by early December.

Meanwhile, the A27 Hangleton to Ashcombe, will be undertaking vegetation clearance to improve safety, The eastbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed at the Hollinbury junction overnight, between 8pm and 6am, on Monday November 21.

Lane 1 will be closed on the eastbound carriageway between the Hollinbury junction and the A270 Lewes Road junction overnight, between 8pm and 6am, on Tuesday November 22.

Additionally the eastbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed at the A270 Lewes Road junction overnight, between 8pm and 6am, on Wednesday November 23.

Lane one will be closed eastbound at Lewes Road near Coldean overnight, between 8pm and 6am, on Thursday 24 November.

