Royal visit for farm opening

A charity that supports and cares for youngsters with complex disabilities and health needs has officially launched its new facility.

Chailey Heritage Foundation welcomed its patron HRH The Duchess of Gloucester on Wednesday, June 14, to open its multi-sensory area, Patchwork Farm.

The facility boasts an outdoor learning centre and its residents include sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys, rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens.

Work on the project began in January, but its fundraising appeal launched in March last year and reached its target in December (2016).

It cost £55,000 in total – money raised from members of the community and a grant of £21,120 from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Verena Hanbury, president and trustee of Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “Patchwork Farm is an absolutely inspirational addition to Chailey Heritage because it gives every one of our children and young people new, joyful, educational, therapeutic opportunities that are so important for their development.

“I think it is a really exciting project and I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the people who have supported it and enjoyed our enthusiasm for it.”

In time, the charity says it intends to open up Patchwork Farm to local schools.

