Saltdean coast road closed after collision

The coast road at Saltdean was closed by police after a two-car collision this afternoon (May 23).

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene on the A259 at its junction with Longridge Avenue.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called 4.21pm, and two crews were sent to the scene.

Brighton and Hove Buses said its services through the area were diverting via the A27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two cars collided in South Coast Road, Saltdean, at the junction with Longridge Avenue, at 4.10pm on Tuesday.

“Some minor injuries were reported. Traffic delays resulted and the road is in process of being cleared as of shortly after 5pm.”