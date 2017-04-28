Seaford residents invited to unveiling of The Shoal

Seaford residents are being invited along to a special May Day event to unveil The Shoal – a sculptural bench created for the town.

Designed by gardener Gabby Tofts and local sculptor Christian Funnell, the project has drawn enthusiastic attention from the outset, with residents sponsoring engraved metal fish to decorate it.

Residents who have supported this project by donating a fish will be able to see their dedications on the first section of the installation at Seaford’s splash point jetty on Bank Holiday Monday, (May 1).

Ms Tofts said: “This stunning sculptural bench will benefit the whole community – a destination with breathtaking views of Seaford Head and Seaford Bay for all to sit a while and enjoy.”

Organisers say the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex will be performing the opening ceremony with the Mayor of Seaford. There will be live music from a variety of performers and a seafood barbecue after the ceremony.

The event begins at 12.30am, with the ceremony set to take place at 1pm.