Security gate stolen in Wealden flytipping incident

A large security gate was reported stolen from a farm in Mayfield during a flytipping incident last week.

Sussex Police say the gate, which is 14 feet wide and six feet tall, was reported stolen from a farm in Newick Lane last Friday (November 25).

Police say various items of rubbish were dumped on the land at the same time as the theft, which was reported in the force's weekly Farm Watch bulletin.

Other incidents reported in the bulletin include the theft of a wood burning stove from a farm yard in Camberlot Road, Lower Dicker on Wednesday, November 23 and the theft of five cockerels from the Newhaven area on Saturday, November 26.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents are asked to contact Sussex Police by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the incident's reference number.

To give information about the gate theft quote reference 0940 of 25/11/2016. Police ask witnesses to quote reference 0370 of 23/11/2016 for the stove theft and reference 1018 of 26/11/2016 for the cockerel theft.

