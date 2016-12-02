Seven charged after East Sussex drugs gang busted

Police have charged a number of people following a series of raids in East Sussex.

Following the operation on Wednesday (November 30), in which 10 people were arrested on suspicion of drugs and related offences, seven men have now been charged with offences including conspiracy to murder, drugs, money laundering, and firearms.

Two women have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

One man is still in police custody for interview and further enquiries.

Kenny Kelly, 36, of Mahogany Close, London SE16, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 2).

Jason Caswell, 41, of Credon Road, London SE16, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to supply cocaine, and is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court today (Friday, December 2).

Jamie Winchester, 24, of Sandy Close, St Leonards, has been charged with possession and supply of a firearm and prohibited ammunition.

He appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 5, 2017.

Wesley Long, 39, of Harold Road, Hastings, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and with money laundering.

He appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 5, 2017.

James Dunham, 36, of Roundhouse Crescent, Peacehaven, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and with money laundering.

He appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 5, 2017.

John Gardner, 39, of Egerton Road, Bexhill, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 5, 2017.

Scott Gardner (unrelated), 39, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, has been charged with money laundering and has been released on bail to appear at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 29.

A woman aged 20 arrested at an address in St Leonards on suspicion of money laundering has been released on police bail until February 28, 2017 while enquiries continue.

A 37-year old woman arrested in St Leonards on suspicion of money laundering has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

No further action is being taken against her for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

A man aged 23 arrested at an address in Hastings on suspicion of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, money laundering and conspiracy to murder is still in police custody for interview and further enquiries.

