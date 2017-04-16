Six fire engines attend Mark Cross pub fire

Six fire engines were called to a fire at a Mark Cross pub last night, the fire service has confirmed.

Crews were called to Mark Cross Inn at 11.54pm yesterday (Saturday, April 15), a spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, the spokesperson said.

At the height of the incident, six fire engines were at the scene on Wadhurst Road, according to the spokesperson.

Crews used firefighting foam, water and breathing apparatus, the spokesperson confirmed.

Everyone was accounted for and a reinspection of the building was planned for 5am, the spokesperson said.

A fire investigation will be carried out on Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.

