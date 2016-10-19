Sixty-eight-year-old victim of ‘terrifying’ knifepoint robbery at Plumpton

A 68-year-old local man who had been taking photos at Plumpton railway station was wounded in a knifepoint robbery.

The robbery took place at about 2.45pm on Monday (October 18).

The victim was walking in the car park by St Georges Park near Station Road when he was approached by a man from behind.

The suspect put his hand on the victim’s shoulder and demanded he hand over his camera, phone and watch.

The victim told police he felt something sharp pushed against his back which he believed to be a knife. He suffered a small puncture wound that did not require hospital treatment.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was seen driving away shortly afterwards.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victim who is still trying to come to terms with the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened, or anyone who has any information regarding the incident, to contact me.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 860 of 17/10.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).