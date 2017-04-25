Sound of Music fans in Uckfield meet-up

More than 70 guests enjoyed an afternoon tea and chance to take part in what’s described as ‘one of the most wonderful musicals of all time’ at the Belmont Centre, Uckfield.

A much anticipated afternoon tea and Sound of Music singalong, organised on behalf of Holy Cross Church, saw visitors in fine voice enjoy ‘a few of their favourite things.’

They tucked into a traditional high tea and surprise raffle with specially chosen prizes disguised as ‘brown paper packages tied up with string.’ Tables groaned under the weight of homemade scones, cream and jam, cucumber sandwiches and cakes.

When everyone had eaten enough to flatten an Alp, they started the singalong with musical scenes from the famous Sound of Music movie starring Julie Andrews being shown on a giant screen.

Many members of Holy Cross Church came dressed in character. There were several nuns, a couple of Marias and even a lonely goatherd but all the guests were delighted to see Father David who had unearthed a pair of genuine-looking Lederhosen.

The afternoon finished with a raffle of those brown paper packages with prizes inside.

The event was organised in order to raise vital funds to support the maintenance and running of Holy Cross Church. Father David said support from the community was evident given an amazing turnout.

Holy Cross Church welcomed the Queen and several members of the Royal Family for Sunday worship when they were staying nearby.

There has been a church on the site since the early 13th century but this was demolished and rebuilt by 1839.