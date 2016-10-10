Success for former Plumpton College pupils

Two former Plumpton College students have been recognised for their work.

Karen Telford and Holly Morris, who graduated from the Ditchling Road college earlier this year, have topped categories in the South of England Agricultural Society’s student assignment awards.

They received their prizes from the society’s president Charles Moore on the second day of its Autumn Show & Game Fair in Ardingly on October 2.

Ms Telford, who graduated with a BSc in viticulture and oenology and is now working at Bolney Wine Estate, West Sussex, came first in the level 4 student assignment category with her project ‘Ascertaining the Best Media for Fermentation Yeasts’.

Holly Morris, who completed a Level 3 diploma in agriculture and now manages a 200 cow dairy herd in Waldron, East Sussex, won the level 3 student assignment class with her investigation into the viability of Dexter Cattle in commercial dairy herds.

Ms Telford, speaking on the day, said: “This is such a lovely surprise – I didn’t expect this at all when I came here today.

“I really enjoyed my time at Plumpton and research for this project was a big part of my time there and took a lot of hard work. It’s a real pleasure to be rewarded for it.”

The South of England Society funds the competition, which is open to all students studying at land-based colleges in the region.

Carole Hayward, vice chairman of the society, said: “This year we received a very high standard of entries at all levels, from colleges across the South of England, with projects that demonstrate a high commitment from students.”

“Working in partnership with colleges, schools and other businesses, the society hopes to inspire other young achievers to come into an industry that is rich with diversity and opportunities – it is absolutely crucial that we encourage and support our next generation of UK farmers and food producers if we want them to move positively into the future.”

