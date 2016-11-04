Sussex ice rink opens for Christmas season

A popular Sussex ice rink is opening to the public for the Christmas season tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am.

The rink, next to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion was officially opened on Thursday night by skate Robin Cousins. After its public opening on Saturday, it will stay open until January 15.

The 880m rink has a beginners’ area and offers penguin skate aids and skate sizes from ‘just walking’ to adult.

Tickets cost from £10 for adults (aged 12 and over), £7 for juniors (children under 12) and the one-hour skate times run from 10am to 10.15pm daily.

Club Rinkidinks (10am – 11am daily) offers children under five the chance to skate for free when accompanied on the ice by an adult paying full price.

There are also season tickets for those who want to learn to skate (check website for details) and great concessions for students. The box office is open from 9.45am to 9.45pm, but it is advisable to book tickets in advance.

Buy your tickets now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/royal-pavilion-ice-rink, call 0844 8472352 or for group bookings of 10 or more call 0844 8471512.