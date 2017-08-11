Swimmers urged to go ‘all out’ for charity

Swimmers of all abilities are being urged to take part in a fundraiser.

Macmillan Cancer Support is calling on members of the public to sign up for its All Out Swim in Lewes.

It will take place at Pells Pool, on Brook Street, on September 16.

Those entering can choose a 2k of 40 lengths or a 5k of 100 lengths, completing the distance individually or as a relay team of up to four people.

Registration will close on September 6; it costs £25 to register and swimmers are encouraged to raise £100 through sponsorship.

All money raised will help Macmillan continue to provide support to people with cancer.

Those age nine to 18 can sign up to take part in either distance with permission from a parent or guardian. The registration fee for under-18s is £17.50.

For more details, or to register, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/alloutswimlewes

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.