T20 Blast: Sussex take 15 to Lord's

Sussex Sharks have announced a 15-man squad for Thursday evening’s NatWest T20 Blast fixture against Middlesex at Lord’s (6.15pm start).

Luke Wright and Ollie Robinson are added to the 13 that were named for the previous two matches against Surrey and Kent Spitfires.

Wright returns to the squad having missed Sussex’s previous four matches with a sore back.

Squad: Taylor (captain) Archer Beer Briggs Brown Evans Garton Jordan Mills Nash Robinson Salt van Zyl Wiese Wright

Head Coach Mark Davis said: “We travel to Lord’s in good form and are looking forward to taking on Middlesex. We have a number of players in great form and the boys are excited by the challenge of playing in front of a full house at the Home of Cricket.”

The Sharks go into the match in high-spirits having followed two resounding victories in the Blast at the end of last week with yesterday’s win in the Specsavers County Championship away at Worcestershire.

Sussex Sharks have won eight of their previous ten completed matches against Middlesex. The rain prevented a result being reached when the two sides met earlier this season at Hove.

Nash is the Sharks’ form player, having plundered 196 runs and been dismissed only twice in his previous four innings. With four matches remaining in the group stage, qualification for the quarter final stages remains in Sussex’s hands.

Sitting in fifth place in the South Group on ten points, one point behind Hampshire in fourth, Sussex have a game in hand over three of the teams above them.

Thursday night’s fixture is followed by a home match against Gloucestershire on Friday, a visit to The Oval to play Surrey on Sunday, before a clash with Essex Eagles at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove finishes the group stages on Friday August 18.

Tickets for both remaining home games are available online.