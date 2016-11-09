Teenager arrested for knife offence at Lewes Bonfire

A 15-year-old boy from Hassocks was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife at this year's Lewes Bonfire celebrations, say Sussex Police.

Police say the boy, who was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, has been bailed until December 23.

Meanwhile a 19-year-old man from Hailsham has been summoned to court for possession of a knife at the event. He attended a police station voluntarily following the event.

An 18-year-old man from Lewes was given a caution for affray.

A 19-year-old man from Manchester was given a fixed penalty notice for throwing a firework.

A 46-year-old man was given a fixed penalty notice for throwing a firework and possession of cannabis.

