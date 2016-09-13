Teenager suffers serious injuries after collision outside Maynards Green school

Police are seeking witnesses after a 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car in Maynards Green yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Sussex Police say the incident happened outside St Mary's School at around 1.15pm on Monday (September 12). Officers say the boy sustained serious head injuries and was flown by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance to St George's Hospital, Tooting, London.

He is currently in a stable condition and has also been treated for a broken arm.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes while emergency services were at the scene.

PC Mark Fowler said: "We'd ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information to come forward, either by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting serial 713 of 12/09.

"We'd also like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road was closed."

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.