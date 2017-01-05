Thieves steal tools in Herstmonceux burglary

Sussex Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a farm in Herstmonceux.

Officers are investigating reports of a burglary at Sackville Farm in Lower Road, Herstmonceux, which police believe happened sometime between 6pm and 6.30pm.

It is believed that intruders cut the padlocks to four industrial units on the property and made untidy searches of at least two of them.

Police say enquiries are on-going at this time and officers are looking at whether this incident is linked to other burglaries in the area.

Stephen Lavender, owner of SRL Services, says a range of his company’s expensive tools were stolen in the burglary.

He said: “They took around nine years worth of tools from us; chainsaws, leaf blowers hedge strimmers, drills. Everything I have built up, leaving me with nothing.

“It was worth around £15,000 in all.

“I’m very lucky to have good neighbours who are lending me some stuff, but I could have gone out of business otherwise.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 196 of 04/01.

