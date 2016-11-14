Three-car collision on the A27

Three cars were involved in a collision on the A27 this morning (Monday, November 14).

The accident happened near Middle Farm, Firle, at around 8.45am.

The vehicles involved were a Ford Focus, a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Beetle.

Only minor injuries were reported but the road was partially blocked causing traffic delays until the scene could be cleared.

According to Sussex Police, at around 10am they were still waiting for one of the cars to be recovered. The other two had been removed.

