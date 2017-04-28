TRAFFIC: A27 Wilmington partially closed after collision

The A27 Lewes Road at Wilmington is partially closed after a collision involving two cars, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Police were called to the scene at 6pm, the spokesperson confirmed.

No one was injured in the collision, said the spokesperson.

The road is partially closed as police await a team from the Highways department.

There are reports of slow moving traffic.

