Air ambulance called to collision in Newhaven

A car driver who fell asleep at the wheel on the A26 this afternoon escaped with slight injuries, according to police.

An air ambulance was called to assist after the collison in South Heighton, but was not needed, a police spokesman said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the collision, which happened at around 3pm, and the road has now re-opened, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the car driver appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel but it is not known whether or not there was a medical cause.

The driver was not badly hurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution, the police spokesman added.

Slow traffic was reported both ways between the A27 and B2109 Avis Road but the road was clear by 4pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.