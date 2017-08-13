‘Jump threats’ woman talked down by RNLI volunteers

A distressed woman who threatened to jump into the River Ouse was talked down by RNLI volunteers, the organisation has said.

A statement from the Newhaven RNLI said the station’s lifeboat ‘RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland’ and her volunteer crew were launched at around 2:15pm on Wednesday, August 9 to reports of a woman in the River Ouse, north of the lifeboat station.

By the time the lifeboat was alongside the fish market in the harbour, the distressed woman had managed to get out of the water and was on top of a fishing vessel wheelhouse threatening to jump back into the river, the RNLI said.

The lifeboat moved alongside the fishing vessel to stop the woman from entering the water on the easterly side. Coastguards were ready on the westerly river bank and lifeboat crew in dry suits also stood by.

Two lifeboat crew climbed aboard the fishing vessel and after some time managed to talk the woman down, the RNLI spokesman said. She was then handed over to the ambulance crew and Sussex Police.

The lifeboat returned to station just after 2.50pm.