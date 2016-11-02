Southern to run 60 more trains over bonfire weekend

Southern is putting on extra trains as the RMT union gears-up for two further days of strike action this week on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November.

Southern will be providing around 60 more trains between Haywards Heath and Victoria, with a half-hourly service running from 7am to 10pm. If the strike goes ahead, almost all 156 Southern stations will have either a train or bus service. There will be extra staff at stations to help passengers with arrangements in place for passengers to use alternative transport providers.

On both days, there will be a restricted service, with many routes having fewer trains, and on some routes there will be no train service at all. On some routes, a service will be provided through ticket acceptance with other train operators.

Southern Passenger Services Director Angie Doll said: “We’re sorry to our passengers that we won’t be able to provide a full service because of the RMT’s pointless and wholly unjustified strike action.

“The union is causing yet further misery and disruption which is having a material impact on people’s work and family lives.

“We are moving forward and are operating hundreds of trains a day with the driver now operating the doors and a second fully trained person on board, so striking this week will achieve nothing except further hardship for passengers.”

Due to the strike action by the RMT union, it will not be possible for Southern to provide its usual service for the Lewes bonfire celebrations on Saturday November 5. As a result, no trains will stop at Lewes, London Road (Brighton), Moulsecoomb, Falmer and Glynde stations after midday on Saturday November 5 until normal services resume on Sunday November 6.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and can find details of the service provision to help plan their journeys at www.southernrailway.com/rmtstrike. There is also a ‘heat map’ for passengers available on the page.

