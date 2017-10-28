TRAVEL: A22 closed both ways due to car blaze

The A22 is closed both ways this afternoon due to a car on fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene by Blackberry Farm between the Golden Jubilee Way and East Hoathly, at 4.08pm to a vehicle ablaze.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are still on scene and the south bound lane will reopen when the fire is extinguished.

However, the spokesperson said the north bound lane will take longer to reopen later due to oil on the road.