TRAVEL ALERT: Flooding near Gatwick Airport

Motorists heading to the Gatwick Airport area could face travel difficulties because of flooding.

Following heavy rainfall this morning (Sunday, October 16), traffic travelling north on the M23 is being disrupted.

The motorway is flooded between Junction 9 for Gatwick Airport and the M25 Junction 7.

Check before you travel.

