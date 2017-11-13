Two men arrested after spate of van thefts across East Sussex

Two men have been arrested in connection with van thefts across East Sussex.

A 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on November 7 in connection with 38 counts of theft from a motor vehicle and interference with a vehicle across East Sussex, said Sussex Police.

Officers said the pair have been released under investigation while an investigation continues.

Police are investigating to see if they are connected to the series of thefts in Brighton and Hove.